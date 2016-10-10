Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has said that Gandhi’s messages will continue to inspire future generations. The new generation should distinguish the efforts of certain quarters to undermine Gandhi’s relevance, he said while addressing a meeting held at K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial Higher Secondary School here on Sunday to mark the culmination of the Gandhi Jayanthi Week celebrations.

The country was facing challenges such as corruption and sectarianism. Drugs and alcohol posed problems to society, he said, underlining the significance of Gandhi’s teachings.

The Minister gave away prizes to winners of competitions held by the district Information and Public Relations Department.