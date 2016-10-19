From Page 1

“Our experience in the Chambal region has taught us that breaking the chain of revenge should be the first step in the efforts to end hostilities,” he said adding that history of conflicts show that conflicts are history-based in the sense that every act of violence is a retaliation for the past act of violence.

Unless this chain is broken no peace efforts can yield results, he said adding that his peace mission in the North Eastern States also involves initiatives to snap the chain of revenge.

“We should drive home the message that violence cannot end violence as fire cannot douse fire,” Mr. Rajagopal stated.

Disclosing that he had also talked to some national leaders of other parties also about his peace campaign, he said that he would be visiting the district on October 30 and 31 to chalk out plans to restore peace in the district after consulting with all sections.

Mr. Rajagopal's peace initiative could not have come at a more appropriate time as both the ruling CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar have locked horns with each other over who should take the initiative to ensure that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan call a peace conference in his home district.

First initiative

While the BJP leadership has demanded that Mr. VIjayan should convene a peace meet in the district, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Sangh Parivar leadership should take the first initiative.