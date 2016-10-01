Gandhi Jayanthi Week celebrations in the district will focus on sanitation, tree planting and anti-drug drives.

A function to be held at the Gandhi memorial at the Collectorate on October 2 will mark the launch of district-level programmes.

Floral tributes will be paid at the mandap in the morning. It will be followed by prayers. An anti-drug cycle rally, being organised by the Excise Department, will be flagged off on the occasion.

A photo exhibition on Gandhiji will be organised by the district information public relations wing. The Nehru Yuva Kendra will organise Kavyanjali, a poetic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the evening. A district-level quiz and essay writing will be conducted by the District Literacy Mission.

Schools will observe October 3 as sanitation day. School premises will be cleaned up under the drive. A drive to plant saplings will be launched on school campuses.

The district, block, and grama panchayats will observe sanitation day on October 4. Competitions in painting, essay writing, speech, and quiz will be held in schools. A seminar on Gandhiji’s vision on sanitation will be held at Kalavoor.

Government offices will observe sanitation day on October 5. The district-level competitions for school students will be held at Jawahar Balbhavan.

Kudumbasree workers and employees of the Health Department will take up sanitation programmes at public places on October 6. A photo exhibition on Gandhiji will be held at the art gallery at Town Square on October 7.

A sanitation study tour will be organised on October 8 by the Vishwa Darsana Balajana Sakhyam. The valedictory meet of the week-long celebrations will be held at Ambalappuzha on October 8. A fair of Kudumbasree products and khadi products will also be held during the week.

Slew of programmes

Government offices will observe sanitation day on October 5

Sapling-planting drive on school campuses