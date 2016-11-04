The National Food Security Act (FSA) promises very little for the country’s poor as it lacks clear-cut strategies to identify beneficiaries and revamp the existing public distribution system, a discussion held at Attappady, near here, under the aegis of Janakeeya Charcha Vedi has said. CPI(ML) Red Flag Palakkad district unit secretary K. Sivadasan, who led the discussions, said the implementation of the Act would result in denying food safety to nearly half of the present beneficiaries.

