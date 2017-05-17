Fruitful, fulfilling journey for this maestro

more-in

Mizhavu expert and Padma Shri awardee P.K. Narayanan Nambiar is turning 90, but retirement is nowhere in the picture for the great artiste, the eldest son of Koodiyattam thespian Padma Shri Mani Madhava Chakyar.

“My wish is to remain active in the field as long as my health permits. I have seen generations and feel rejuvenated whenever there is an opportunity to provide accompaniment to Koodiyattam,” said the maestro during a brief interaction with The Hindu.

Unique rhythm

Mr. Narayanan Nambiar redefined the role and methodology of mizhavu from being a mere accompaniment to the Sanskrit drama form of Koodiyattam by providing a unique rhythm to the actors on stage, apart from perfecting a highly lyrical style.

He is the only mizhavu maestro to be honoured with Padma Shri.

His most striking contribution has been mizhavil tayambaka, a captivating percussion ensemble of mizhavus. All mizhavu artists of today have been disciples of this guru. He contributed immensely to revitalising Koodiyattam that has over 2,000 years of history and enriched its literature by authoring several books and articles, including more than 30 seminar papers.

He has traced 25 hitherto unknown manuscripts in Sanskrit. As a Koodiyattam artiste, he is known for his role as Arjuna in Subradhananjayam.

His disciples are celebrating the navathy — 90th birthday — at a three-day event from May 21 at the Mani Madhava Chakyar memorial at Killikurissimangalam, near here.

A number of artistes, including Painkulam Narayana Chakyar, Kochambilli Madathil Ammini Nangyaramma, Kalamandalam Easwaran Unni, Kalamandalam Girija Devi, and Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri will perform on the occasion.

Nambiar was initiated into the world of Koodiyattam in 1939, at the age of 12.

He accompanied his father for temple performances at Kottiyoor and Madaikavu in north Malabar and Avittathoor and Peruvanam in Central Kerala. “We moved on foot from place to place, carrying the luggage on our heads,” he recalls.

It was in 1966 that he became part of the Koodiyattam faculty of Kerala Kalamandalam.

In 1980, he compiled Sreekrishna Charitam Nangiarkoothu,’ which marked a milestone in the revival of Nangiarkoothu. The Mani Madhava Chakyar Smaraka Gurukulam, set up by his father in 1983, is now training students in Koodiyattam, Nangiarkoothu, Chakyarkoothu, and mizhavu, and conducts performances throughout the country.