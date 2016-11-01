From the pink of health to the red zone

Kerala has achieved tremendous progress in the health sector after the formation of the State in 1956. The longevity of life at that time was as low as below 50 years where as it is 72 for men and 76 for women now. So are the other health indicators such as infant mortality rate (12) and maternal mortality rate (66).

While land reforms improved the standard of living of poor farmers and tenants, an efficient public distribution system played an important role in improving the nutritional status.

Kerala’s universal and free healthcare system and the emphasis democratic governments placed on healthcare and education, particularly female literacy, complemented these processes and helped Kerala achieve what is described as ‘Kerala Model’ of healthcare, the hallmark of which was ‘good healthcare at low cost based on social justice and equity’.

Cracks in Kerala Model

Cracks began to appear in the Kerala Model healthcare in the 1980s with the return of epidemics like hepatitis, cholera, and malaria, which were once considered as eradicated.

Soon, new epidemics such as dengue fever, chickungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and H1N1 appeared.

In the meantime, incidence of NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, etc., increased. By the beginning of 1990s, Kerala society started to bear the double burden of resurgent epidemics and emergent lifestyle diseases.

Spread of epidemics

The spread of epidemics is due to failure in implementation of programmes for waste management, clean environment, mosquito eradication, and provision of potable water.

Changes in food habits, lack of physical exercise, and increased mental stress are behind the surge in NCDs Kerala.

Lethal combination

High incidence of suicides and causalities due to motor accidents is also a sign of the crisis. High incidence of suicides in Kerala is due to a combination of economic and cultural problems but it also indicates the poor mental health status of Keralites.

On an average, 10 people die and 100 people sustain severe injuries everyday due to motor accidents in Kerala. Kerala also has one of the highest alcohol consumption levels in the country.

Mental health

Alcoholism causes violence, accidents, suicides, debt, and anti-social activities, thereby leading to social anarchy.

It also destroys physical and mental health of the people. The severity of health crises faced by the marginalised groups like Adivasis, fisher communities, and people dependent on traditional occupations is greater than that faced by the ‘mainstream’ society. Recent large-scale deaths of tribal infants in Attappady highlight this problem. Sickle cell anaemia is very common in many tribal settlements. If these health problems persist, it may threaten the very survival of many tribal communities in Kerala.

Current status

Fall in mortality and rise in life expectancy have increased the number of old people in Kerala. It is certainly an indication of improvement in Kerala’s health status. If the current trend of demographic change continues, 20 per cent of Kerala’s population will be above 60 years of age by 2030.

The decline of the joint family system also resulted in the dissolution of an important social security system for the aged. The problem of aged women in Kerala merits special attention. Average life expectancy of females in Kerala is higher than that of males.

Challenges

Due to this and also because of the difference in the marriage age, 58 per cent of aged women above 60 years of age are widows. In the case of men in the same age group, only 10 per cent are widowers. Economic, social, cultural, and physiological challenges faced by aged women are greater than that of aged men.

We have built up a curative treatment based public health system to solve Kerala’s problem of rising morbidity. Government medical colleges and hospitals have failed to transform according to quantitative and qualitative change in Kerala’s morbid people. This vacuum is being exploited by the profiteering private investors.

Mushrooming hospitals

As a result, big private hospitals have mushroomed in Kerala. Apart from the financial implications, the current super specialty culture totally neglects preventive healthcare and health education. Excessive privatisation and commercialisation of health sector have led to an escalation in healthcare expenses in Kerala. According to a study conducted by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), per capita annual out of pocket healthcare expenditure increased from Rs.88 in 1987 to Rs.1,710 in 2004 and Rs.5,029 in 2011. This has pushed many weaker sections to chronic poverty and many middle income families to poverty.

We have to formulate a health policy that takes note of the spread of epidemics and NCDs, rising health expenditure, health problems of the aged, the marginalised and women and must give equal importance to preventive health and healthcare. Improving the facilities and services provided by government hospitals that cater to the needs of the poor must be the sheet anchor of such a policy. Corporate private hospitals must be subjected to social control.

The author is a member of the State Planning Board

High incidence of suicides and causalities due to accidents is a sign

of the crisis.