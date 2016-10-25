National » Kerala

KANNUR, October 25, 2016
Updated: October 25, 2016 05:41 IST

From painting, she switches to narrative canvas

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Chandini Santosh with her novel ‘The House of Oracles’.— Photo: S.K. MOHAN
Chandini Santosh with her novel ‘The House of Oracles’.— Photo: S.K. MOHAN

Her latest creative venture is a narrative canvas that features the drama of the pursuit of the treasure of happiness that spans over four generations of a family rooted in the social and cultural milieu of a backward community of Kannur.

For Chandini Santosh, a native of Kannur, moving from the world of colours to that of letters was not an arduous task, for she has been occupying both the worlds. Her latest creative work is a novel in English that tells the story of an ancestral family, or rather of its members, belonging to different generations, involved in the search for happiness that is not without pitfalls and setbacks. ‘The House of Oracles,’ recently published by a New Delhi-based publisher, is her first novel, though her poems were published earlier in two collections.

One of the female characters in the novel says: “Everyone has to find their own key to the treasure; everyone’s treasures are different.” In response to that, another character says: “You don’t need to think so hard. The treasure will come to you, and then you will find the keys to it too.”

“My first novel is dominated by strong female characters who have been encountering patriarchy and Brahminical practices in their own different ways,” said Chandini. It is the story of women members of the family of the backward community who are forced to practice the Brahminical customs because the ancestral house once belonged to an upper caste family, she said adding that most of the female characters rebel against those customs in their daily lives.

‘Velichappad’ (oracle who performs the Theyyam ritual performance), who is a Dalit, is the voice the reader hears in the novel. The narrative is woven with rituals, family relationships, common household chores and quarrels. The novel presents a tapestry of characters and customs familiar in he social and cultural environment of this district.

Chandini has done over 100 paintings, most of which features moods and emotions eloquently. For her, the use of colours and canvas is just a diversion from here real passion, which is writing. She also has completed a novel on political violence in Kannur.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

RSS takes Kerala government to task

Student palliative volunteers to collect plastic

Village-level peace moves to be strengthened in Kannur

Plan to bring dropouts back to schools

Kinfra to set up petrochemical park in Kochi

Engagements

Ayilyam festival held at Mannarasala temple

Sardines are back, in hordes

Call for interventions to end cashew-sector crisis

Liquor curbs will not affect tourism industry: KPCC


Kochi

Donating strands of hope

Multiplex under Kochi Corporation’s scanner for fire safety lapses

Festival season may see a surge in gold smuggling

Fishermen to observe ‘sea hartal’ on Oct. 26

Thiruvananthapuram

Reaching out to Middle East through Tecom

Two new freshwater fish species found in Kerala

Enthusiastic response to science fair

Growth, heritage must go together: experts

Houseboats’ safety system in limbo

Kozhikode

His ‘zakath’ goes beyond the magic of medicines

Local bodies team up to develop Nadapuram roads

Silver Hills School emerges winner at CBSE arts festival

Exciting end to Tathva ’16


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers at the three-day annual national executive meet at Annojiguda, near Ghatkesar, in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

RSS takes Kerala government to task

CPI(M)-led LDF government told to act against those who killed its cadres »