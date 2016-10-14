From the US, ‘Ballatha Pahayan’ gives his opinions on issues raging in Kerala

It may be film actor-director Sreenivasan’s comments on modern medicine, or poet Sugathakumari’s reported remarks about migrant workers, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah’s controversial Vaman Jayanti wishes during Onam festival, or the US Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s sexist comments during campaign. No controversy escapes the satirical review of ‘Ballatha Pahayan,’ a Malayalam video blog launched recently.

In the vlog on YouTube, the blogger airs his critical, and thoughtful, views on issues in ‘Kozhikodan’ Malayalam and has attracted a large number of viewers. The blogger is Vinod Narayan, ‘a Kozhikode guy,’ who lives in Fremont, California. Initially, the plan was to make an English vlog but he dropped the idea because it was difficult delivering humour-laced dialogues. “I thought a Malayalam vlog would help me deliver dialogues impromptu since I still hold on to the Kozhikodan slang,” said Mr. Narayanan, who describes himself as a blogger, poet, story-teller, podcaster, content professional, and entrepreneur.

His latest vlog is on Mr. Sreenivasan’s ‘crusade’ against modern medicine. Pahayan, the video blogger, says that though many of Sreenivasan’s movies opened the eyes of society, he would disagree with the artist’s view of modern medicine. The reported comment of poet Sugathakumari on migrant workers, if true, should not have come from a literary personality like her who should have a better social sense, says his vlog.

The name Ballatha Pahayan, he said, is his tribute to the late actor Bahadur and his contemporaries in Malayalam cinema. “Their movies communicated with the masses.”

In a vlog episode, Pahayan raps a Malayalam TV host for his show involving a person who claimed to have written a poem about a woman rape victim falling in love with the rapist. The vlogger also hits out at the BJP president’s Vaman Jayanthi greetings. He stresses the need to maintain the secular character of Onam.