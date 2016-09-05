A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death near Iritty here on Saturday night by alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers in what is suspected to be a retaliatory attack.

The police identified the slain youth as M. Vineesh (26). His body, with stab injuries in his leg, was found in an alley near the panchayat office at Thillankery near Iritty at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. He was also found to have been hit on his head. Though he was taken to a hospital by the police, he was declared brought dead.

The police said the incident occurred an hour or so after a CPI(M) worker, Jijesh, 25, came under bomb attack in the area. Jijesh was travelling in a car around 7.30 p.m. when a group of suspected RSS workers threw country bombs at the vehicle. Jijesh suffered injuries and was taken to the CPI(M)-controlled AKG Hospital here. Jijesh is a local functionary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

‘In retaliation’

The police suspect that Vineesh was fatally stabbed in retaliation for the attack on the DYFI worker. The police said that the Thillankery and Muzhakkunnu areas had been witnessing tension following clashes between CPI(M) and RSS workers over the past few days. A local RSS functionary Sujesh had come under bomb attack at Muzhakkunnu the other day by alleged CPI(M) workers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour hartal on Sunday in Kannur district and Mahe in protest against the murder. The CPI(M) called for a hartal on Sunday in the Thillankery panchayat in protest against the attack on Jijesh.