Three workers injured; rail traffic delayed by half-an-hour

In the hurry to cross the railway level crossing at Chinnakada in the city as the gates were being lowered, a freight autorickshaw crashed into and got entangled in one of the gates on Monday. Since green signals could not be given because of the accident, trains on the Kollam-Thiruvanantha-puram sector got delayed by more than half-an-hour.

Three workers were later injured while they were repairing the gate.

As the repair works were in progress, the gate suddenly went up injuring the workers.

The autorickshaw was returning after unloading vegetables at the SMP Palace vegetable wholesale market. The autorickshaw managed to cross the first gate but could not make it through the second one and crashed into it. Since the autorickshaw was on the tracks, trains could not run that way. The gates were being lowered for the Mumbai-bound Netravati Express from Thiruvananthapuram to pass.