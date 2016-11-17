The Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) Zone 2, Sreekariyam, is organising a free medical camp and awareness programme from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 20, at the Chellamangalam Devi Temple auditorium.Mayor V. K. Prasanth will inaugurate the camp, while Thrissur Medical College Principal M. K. Ajayakumar will inaugurate the awareness programme. Doctors from various departments at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and the health department will examine patients at the camp.

