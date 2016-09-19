The Kunnikode police in the district arrested a 49-year-old man, K. Rajeev, on charge of cheating several people in the name of actor Dileep’s Rs.55 crore Suraksha Bhavanam charity housing scheme under which 1,000 houses are to be built for homeless families of the State.

The Kunnikode police registered a case in this connection based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Dileep with the Superintendent of Police (Kollam Rural), S. Ajeetha Begum. Sub inspector I. Faroz said that the suspect was arrested from Kulathupuzha on Sunday. Rajeev had collected a registration fee of Rs.500 from many people.

Circle Inspector Reji Abraham who led the investigation said that during interrogation, Rajeev confessed that he had collected the amount from several hundred people in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta. The bulk of the victims are from Attingal, Nagaroor, Kadakavoor, and Thoppichantha of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Most of the victims were from scheduled communities. Mr. Faroz said that after lodging the complaint, Mr. Dileep used to keep in touch with the police to learn about the progress of the investigation. The police team that arrested Rajeev comprised Additional Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar and Assistant Sub Inspector Unnikrishna Pillai. The suspect will be produced in the Kottarakara magistrate court on Monday..

