Kerala

Four of a family found murdered in Kerala

The house where the murders took place in Thiruvananthapuram  

more-in

Four members of a family were found dead in a house near Cliff House at Nanthancode here early Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Rajthankam, a retired professor, 60, who hailed from Marthandam, his wife C. Jean Padma, a retired doctor, 58, their daughter Carolyn, 25 and relative Lalitha Jain, 70.

Bodies decomposed

While the bodies of the first three were found mutilated and charred in a bathroom, the fourth corpse was found covered in a blanket in another bathroom. The remains were in their initial stage of decomposition, suggesting that the murders could have been committed least three days ago, the police said.

Dummy recovered

The couple’s son Cadell Jeansen Raja, believed to be aged around 30, has been absconding since the murders came to light. He is currently the prime suspect and a look-out circular has been issued and circulated across the country.

The investigators recovered a dummy, presumed to have been planted by the suspect, allegedly to create the impression that he was among those killed in the fire, official sources said.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2017 11:54:19 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/four-of-a-family-found-murdered-in-kerala/article17898208.ece

© The Hindu