Four people, including a four-year-old child, lost their lives and five suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Payyannur on Friday afternoon.

The dead were identified as Ganeshan, 38, from Vadakkumbad, his wife Lalitha, 32, their relative Aradhya, 4, who were travelling in an autorickshaw, and Devaki, 72, a pedestrian.

The injured are V.P. Sreejith, 37, his wife Asha, 35, siblings Lishana and Athira, both children of Ganeshan and Lalitha, and Anil Kumar, 50, driver of a goods auto parked for selling fish. The dead and the injured are natives of Ramanthali and Kunnaru.

The accident involving a mini-lorry, an autorickshaw, and a goods autorickshaw took place around 5 p.m. at Karanthat, near Ramanthali. The mini-lorry lost control and hit the auto and then on the parked goods auto.

The police said the lorry driver was taken into custody for questioning. The mini-lorry from Kunneru was bound for Payyannur. It first hit a car and then hit the autorickshaw that the deceased Ganeshan was driving with his wife and children and his relatives Sreejith, Asha, and child Aradhya on the passenger’s seat.

Five suffer serious injuries in accident involving three vehicles near Payyannur