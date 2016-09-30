They stole 20 sovereigns, Rs.25,000 and a car

The police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang on charges of stealing around 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments, Rs.25,000, and a car from the a house at Kadambar, near Manjeswaram.

The arrested have been identified as Moideen Ansar, Abdul Rahman Mubarak, Mohammed Haneefa, and Imthiyas, all in their 20s and residents of the town and nearby areas.

They were charged under section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody, Kasaragod Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) M.V. Sukumaran told a press conference here on Thursday.

The police managed to recover a part of the ornaments, Rs.22,000 in cash, and the car.

At knife point

The theft occurred in the house of Raveendranatha Shetty and Mahalakshmi in the early hours of September 9. The gang decamped with the valuables by threatening the couple at knife point and tying up the couple.

The car was later found abandoned at Panamboor in Mangaluru, the Dy.SP said.

Kumbla Circle Inspector V.V. Manoj was present at the press meet.