Foundation stone for NCPA Varkala laid

more-in

The foundation stone for the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Varkala to be set up in two acres in the Government Guest House premises was laid by the Minister for Tourism and Cooperation, Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday.

The 5,000 sqft NCPA Varkala is the second in the country after the premier NCPA at Nariman Point, Mumbai.The function was presided over by V. Joy, MLA.

The ₹10-crore first phase high-end tourism and cultural project is part of a ₹4,000-crore infrastructure and tourism development plan for Varkala being executed by Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, a SPV set up to tap funds for developing Varkala as a world class tourist destination.