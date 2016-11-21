Two more persons, involved in purchasing expensive itemss using fake credit cards of persons settled abroad, were arrested taking the number of accused held in connection with the case to seven.

Saif Ali, 24, based in Mumbai and Nishad, 27, a resident of Uppala, said to be key accused in the case, were trapped by a police team headed by the Kasaragod Circle Inspector Abdul Rahim at Derlakatta in Mangaluru, reports reaching here said.

The duo who were produced before the Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here were remanded to two weeks judicial custody.

Earlier, five youths hailing from the district were sent to judicial custody after they were trapped from the parking slot of a leading jewellery outlet here on Thursday.

Saif Ali and Nishad were orchestrating the complex operations from Mumbai by downloading highly confidential informations of the credit cards of persons residing abroad from websites, the police said.

The Police are also zeroing in on yet another prime accused hailing from Uttar Pradesh .