Protest against frequent raids on Thamaravellachal colony

: Tribespeople of Thamaravellachal in Peechi on Tuesday held Forest officials who reached the tribal colony for a raid hostage for two hours. The police rescued them later.

A team of eight Forest officials led by DFO George P. Mathachan reached the colony to investigate a complaint that teak trees had been smuggled from Thamaravellachal.

The tribespeople held the officials hostage in protest against frequent raids on the colony. The officials said they would continue investigations with support of the police.

The Action Council, which opposed the raid, said the area had been raided seven times earlier with the support of the local people. However, nothing was found during the raids.

“We will continue the agitation in a democratic manner and will approach the human rights commission,” Action Council leader Harikumar said.

A case had been registered recently following a complaint that teak trees were felled and smuggled out from Thamaravellachal and Palakunnanu under the Mandamangalam forest station.

The officials reached the colony as the Google map showed remains of 200-odd trees that had been allegedly felled in the area.

Though the Forest officials had earlier taken one man into custody in connection with tree smuggling, he was released without registering a case, following the alleged intervention of higher officials, allege local people.

Later six other persons surrendered confessing to the crime.

But there were allegations that they had surrendered under pressure. The officials could not recover the smuggled trees.

Meanwhile, the DFO said the department has to conduct investigations if there are complaints.

Around 40 trees have been smuggled out from the area since January, he said.