foreclosure charges applicable to fixed rate home loan.

KOCHI

A borrower who pre-closes a home loan taken on fixed interest rate basis is liable to pay pre-closure charges , a consumer court here has observed.

Dismissing a complaint against the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank’s refusal to refund pre-closure charges toa consumer, the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum headed by its president Cherian K. Kuriakose pointed out that the RBI circular issued on June 05, 2012 insisted on banks not to charge foreclosure charges under the pre-payment penalties on home loans on floating interest rate basis only.

According to complainant Babu Gopal, he had taken a home loan of Rs. 15 lakhs from the district cooperative bank in 2012 and after two and half years he had closed the loan account in September, 2013 and collected foreclosure charges of Rs. 16,859.The Bank had refused his plea for refunding of the foreclosure charges, citing an RBI circular.

The Bank contended that the rules and regulations of the bank with respect to purchase loan had clearly stated that the loanee should pay service charge at the rate of 2% for the balance amount if the purchase loan is taken over by another bank in addition to service tax and a loanee is liable to pay 1% extra service charge if the loan account is closed within two years. As the loan was repaid before its full tenure, the bank had no other option but to collect the pre-closure charges as per the norms, terms and policies of the bank. The bank also pointed out that the present case did not relate to a floating home loan, but it related to purchase loan with fixed rate of interest sanctioned for 20 years.

