: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) introduced the system of draw of lots to select the new Sabarimala Melsanthi every year in 1970 following allegations of corruption involved in the conventional selection process. The Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court will personally supervise the entire proceedings to be held at the temple sopanam and announce the results.

The following are the priests short-listed for the post of the Sabarimala Melsanthi:

D. Narayanan Namboodiri from Vaikom; D. Sureshkumar from Nooranad; Thamattoor D. Damodaran Namboodiri from Perumbilavu; V.N. Vasudevan Namboodiri from Bengaluru; Ezhikode Krishnan Namboodiri from Kaloor; T.K. Sreedharan Namboodiri from Thiruvalla; Varikkad Narayanan Sreedharan from Kasaragod; T.P. Hari Namboodiri from Tripunithura; P.M. Pradeepkumar from Bengaluru; K. Jayaraman from Thalipparambu; K. Subrahmaniyan Namboodiri from Thiruvilwamala; T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri from Cherpulasserry; A.S. Sankaran Namboodiri from Thaikkad; N. Sreekumar from Karthikappally; and N.K. Raman Namboodiri from Chalakkudy.

The priests short-listed for the Malikappuram Melsanthi post are:

M.N. Rejikumar from Angamaly; T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri from Cherpulasserry; Yogesh Namboodiri from Sasthamangalam; P.N. Mahesh from Muvattupuzha; K. Jayaraman from Thalipparambu; Unnikrishnan Namboodiri from Chennithala; M.P. Rajeev from Tirur; S. Harikumar from Olakettiyambalam, near Mavelikara; P.N. Anilkumar from Gujarat; P.M. Ganapathi Namboodiri and M.E. Manukumar, both from Changanacherry.

The interview board comprised Prayar Gopalakrishnan, TDB president; Ajay Tharayil, board member; Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Devaswom Commissioner; Kandararu Rajeevararu, Kandararu Maheshwararu Mohanararu, both Tantris; and Suryan Parameswaran Bahattathiripad of Suryakalady Mana.

Both Melsanthis will assume charge on the eve of the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season.