Kerala will implement Act: Paswan

Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said that Kerala has given an assurance to the Centre that it will implement the National Food Security Act from April 1, 2017. Mr. Paswan told reporters that barring Kerala and Tamil Nadu, other States have implemented the Act.

Mr. Paswan said his Ministry had come out with a new policy of storage of foodgrains, including pulses, under which storage would be limited to a maximum one-and-a-half years. In the earlier system, the crop used to go waste because of the long duration of storage and the farmers used to feel insecure, he added. He said that in the recent past, the government had raided stocks of hoarders after the prices of pulses shot up. It was found that most of them were importers of pulses. “Our raids have brought the prices of the pulses down to a large extent,” he stated. — PTI