Agro parks to be set up in all districts

Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh has said that the government will give priority to the Lab to Land programme for transfer of technology to farmers. He was inaugurating a farmers’ meeting organised at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at Kayamkulam on Thursday, as part of the centenary celebrations of the institute.

Quarterly meeting would be held at the district level to transfer relevant information to the farmers. The government was planning to set up soil testing laboratories in panchayats, he said.

For coconut farmers

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said agro parks would be set up in all districts. Of these, four would be coconut-based parks. K.C. Venugopal, MP, urged the government to increase import duty on palm oil to helping coconut farmers.