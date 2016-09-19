Sketch of the road flyover proposed to come up at the Kanhangad municipal bus station.- Photo: K. Vinaya Kumar

The Kanhangad municipality has agreed in principle to build a flyover linking the busy bus station and the bus bay in the west to ease the traffic congestion in the area.

The proposed works is expected to commence shortly after the ongoing widening works of the KSTP executed coastal State highway passing through the town is completed, municipal chairman V.V. Rameshan said.

The decision to erect the flyover was taken as there was heavy commuter and pedestrian traffic in the highly congested road stretch in front of the bus station.

The municipality is looking for suitable sponsors to help it to share the cost burden, he said. The flyover is envisaged with latest commuter amenities to make a hassle free crossover of the busy road stretch.