After I became a journalist two decades ago, most of my Thiruvonams were spent either on a train or in a car, travelling to my husband’s place. We would start early morning and reach the village by lunch time, all tired and sleepy.

On the way back, from Neyyattinkara onwards, we would see gigantic pookkalams on both sides of the National Highway. The pookkalams had innovative models and designs every year. But, there wouldn’t be any flowers. The arrangements were made of coloured salt and leaves.

Considering the transformation Onam has undergone over the past four decades, the pookkalams are disturbingly symbolic. Flower-less pookkalams for a soulless Onam. No, I am not sentimental about Mahabali and his good times. Not one bit. Only children and writers need myths. Societies need realities.

Onam in the Seventies

The Seventies marked the most enjoyable Onam celebrations of my life. I distinctly remember how ordinary people, labourers and farmers, who would normally be seen in lungis, would put on shirts and white dhotis and lead their families along village roads, and how their wives, seen in mundu or kaili on other days, would be draped in new saris during visits to their relatives. They would carry bags which bore the imprint of textile shops.

My family’s Onam celebration was also marked by two short trips. The first to Kollam, to buy Onakkodi . After shopping, my mother would take us to a cinema at The Grand or The Prince. Then we go to the KSRTC bus station, and have coffee and cutlet from the Indian Coffee House. Onam shopping was incomplete without the comic books we bought from the book stall at the bus station.

Karadi kali

The next trip would be to Kunnathur, my father’s ancestral home, to join my grandmother, aunts and cousins. At nights, we would hear the Karadi Kali teams approaching, with artistes dressed up as karadis (bears) in dried plantain leaves and the hunter wearing torn pants and coat. We would scream and giggle while they performed.

On Thiruvonam , there would be sadya with ada pradhaman. After the sadya , groups of villagers, all of them peasants, gathered at the nearby junction and participated in various games such as uriyadi, kabadi and sack race. But with the end of the 70s, the celebrations vanished, along with the paddy fields.

A noisy affair

Onam in the 1980s was more or less a noisy affair with loudspeakers everywhere. A number of arts and sports clubs mushroomed in our village and conducted various competitions. In those days, we would witness at least one Onam celebration every kilometre. But year after year, the celebrations turned lacklustre and people’s participation decreased. And in 1990s, with the advent of private television channels, the transformation was complete. Onam was reduced to an opportunity to shop. From 2000 on, mobile phones found their way in, and cliché Onam messages pour in from the first of Chingam onwards.

It is alarming to see how much in the past four decades, everything, including nature, climate and the flora and fauna, have been destroyed. Considering how fervently we promote greed, injustice and fanaticism, short sightedness is the real Vamana today. Mahabali must have stopped visiting a long time ago. But, Vamana prevails. There is a little more left in Kerala to be measured with his ever-inflating foot.

K.R. Meerais a journalist-turned-columnist and author of several novels including the hugely popular ‘Aarachar’ (Hangwoman).