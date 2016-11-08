Flag hoisting marks start of Kalpathy car festival

The flag-hoisting ceremony marking the beginning of the Kalpathy car festival in Palakkad on Monday. The ceremonial flag was hoisted at the Kalpathy Viswanatha Swamy temple, the main centre of the car festival.— Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Major events will be held on November 14, 15, 16

Festival fervour gripped the heritage village of Kalpathy on Monday as flag for the week-long annual car festival was hoisted.

The ceremonial flag was hoisted at the Kalpathy Viswanatha Swamy temple, the main centre of the car festival.

The annual music festival organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council coinciding with the event also began on Monday.

The major events of the festival will be held on November 14, 15 and 16.

Hundreds of pilgrims and tourists will throng the agraharam (settlements) of Tamil Brahmins on these days.

Hundreds thronged Chathapuram in Kalpathy in the morning for an Ashtapathy programme after the flag hoisting.

It was followed by Vedic recitations and Rudrabhishekam.

Music festival

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairperson KPAC Lalitha inaugurated the music festival in the evening. The first event at the music festival was a Nagaswara performance by Nenmara brothers N.R. Anand and N.R. Kannan.

It was followed by a Carnatic music programme led by Seshadri Sabareesh. V.N. Puram A. Aiswrya’s Carnatic vocal performance followed.

The process of decorating the heavily carved temple cars has begun. The cars will move through the streets of the agraharams on three days of the festival.

Major event

The Kalpathy car festival, dedicated to Viswanatha Swamy, the presiding deity of the major temple in the village, is one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the country.

On November 14, the deity is taken out in a procession. The deities of the New Kalpathy temple, the Old Kalpathy temple, and the Chathapuram temple are similarly taken out on the next three days respectively.

It is believed that Tamil Brahmins who migrated to Palakkad in the 14th century established 96 agraharams, 18 of which are in Palakkad town. The festival starts at Kalpathy in the last week of the Tamil month of Aippasi and ends in the second week of Vaikasi in the village of Thirunellai. The customs and rituals adhere to the Vedic tradition.