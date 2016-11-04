Rail traffic on the Kollam-Kayamkulam section was held up for more than an hour on Thursday morning as a fissure was found on one of the tracks near the Sasthamcotta railway station. The fissure was noticed at 7.50 a.m. by railway gangmen who were on duty.

Traffic resumed after the track was rectified by 9 a.m. by technicians from the engineering wing of Railways.

The trains held up because of the fissure were Nagercoil-Mangaluru Parasuram Express, Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU, and Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express.

Railways have imposed speed restrictions on the rectified course.

The fissure was noticed at a location not far from Mararithottam where a goods train had derailed on September 20 last.