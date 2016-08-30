: The Fire and Rescue Services has initiated a fire safety audit in four major urban centres in the State in the aftermath of the major blaze in a commercial building in the high security zone around the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here on Sunday.

A. Hemachandran, Director General, Fire and Rescue Services, told The Hindu that the appraisal would also cover Chalai market here, the Swaraj Round in Thrissur and Mittayi Theruvu (SM Street) in Kozhikode. He pointed out that all the localities were heavily built-up and densely populated. The pathways were too narrow for fire engines to move quickly. Most buildings were old. Poor housekeeping had resulted in faulty electrical wiring in most buildings.The buildings lacked basic fire safety infrastructure such as sand, fire buckets, extinguishers, smoke sensors or sprinkler systems.

Hence, it was important for public safety to involve all concerned to formulate evacuation, escape and fire-fighting plans. Most importantly, the force wanted fire hydrants near such vulnerable areas. It would also identify and maintain nearby water sources to replenish fire engines rapidly.

A fireman said that abundant supply of water from the temple pond had saved the day at East Fort here on Sunday. However, the construction of a building where the inflammable material, clothes, were stocked was a major impediment to fire-fighters. There was only one entry into the large hall, which served as a warehouse for a textile shop. Fire investigators said the edifice was not purpose built to house a godown. It had no fire-fighting facility, multiple exits or fire escapes or Municipal sanction to function as one. They have identified several more old buildings in the State that serve as godowns for dealers in highly inflammable materials such as styrofoam and polyurethane products, clothes, paper and paint without any fire safety precautions. The force is also set to acquire at least two modern fire engines with higher water carrying capacity. At least 11 fire-fighters were hospitalised after being exposed to dense smoke and fire for nine hours here on Sunday.