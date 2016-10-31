Actor Jayasurya to bring alive legendary footballerV.P. Sathyanon screen

Movie buffs seem to have sent across the message loud and clear — cliched, run-of-the-mill stuff will not do any longer.

Going by the kind of films being made these days, the message seems to have served the purpose. After a string of films based on real-life incidents, film-makers now seem intent on experimenting with the genre of biopic.

Popular actor Jayasurya will soon bring alive on screen former Indian football captain V.P. Sathyan, who met with a tragic end after being knocked down by a suburban electric train at Pallavaram station in Chennai in 2006. Captain , which will narrate the life of an unsung hero, will be directed by Prajesh Sen. The multi-crore movie is produced under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.

“It is an honour to play the character of V.P. Sathyan, one of the legends of Indian football. He was the pride of Kerala,” said the actor through a video message posted on social media.

The movie is expected to track memorable moments in the life of Sathyan who remained skipper till 1995. A stopper back, he started his career in 1983, representing Kerala in the Santosh Trophy National Championship. Sathyan was adjudged the AIFF Player of the Year in 1995. By the time he hung up his boots in 1997, he had donned the national colours in around 80 matches.

Sports lovers are also expecting a biopic on P.T. Usha, India’s greatest female athlete. Grapevine has it that a leading actor in Bollywood has shown interest in buying the rights for making the movie but to no avail.

If proved successful, the biopic on Sathyan may be a trailblazer in a genre least tried out in Malayalam industry.