The Vismaya theatre at Perinthalmanna will arrange a special show of Mohanlal’s film Oppam for 150 visually challenged students and teachers on Monday.

The 1 p.m. show is being arranged in association with the ‘We Won Charitable Society’ and Mohanlal Fans Association. Mohanlal is a blind man in the film directed by Priyadarshan.

Visually challenged students and teachers from the blind schools at Mankada, Kottappuram and Perinthalmanna will attend the show., according to the organisers.