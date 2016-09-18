A team of doctors led by ophthalmic surgeon Alice Dominic of

Holy Family Hospital, Muthalakodam, removed a 5.5 cm long dirofilariasis ( filaria worm of dirofilaria genus) from the eye of a 60-year-old patient in a surgery on Friday .

The patient had approached the hospital with pain and itching in his eye. After microscopic analysis it was found that the worm was in the vitreous cavity of the eye, said Dr. Dominic on Saturday. Though dirofilariasis is usually found in dogs, it can be transmitted, rarely, to human body through mosquitoes. The larva can grow inside the respiratory system and vitreous cavity.

It was a minor surgery and the patient could return to normal condition in a day, she said.