Onam linked to Mahabali, says BJP leader

Onam is a festival based on equality, justice, and brotherhood linked to the rule of Mahabali, Bharatiya Janata Party leader C.K. Padmanabhan has said. “Though it is also Vamana Jayanti, for the people of Kerala Mahabali is the focus of Onam. The people of Kerala hold Mahabali in high esteem”.

Mr. Padmanabhan said this on Sunday when asked about the BJP’s national president Amit Shah sending Vamana Jayanti greetings to the people of Kerala instead of Onam greetings on Thiruvonam eve and the controversy it triggered.

He said both communism and capitalism were obsolete concepts and would no longer be accepted as a political alternative globally.

The BJP has made inroads into the political arena of Kerala to such an extent that the party is now in a position to decide the political agenda of the State. In this backdrop the national council meeting of the BJP to be held in Kozhikode later this month occupies considerable political importance.

The event will even be closely watched globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting, he said.