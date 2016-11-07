Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurating a meeting in Kollam on Sunday to commemorate the37th death anniversary of Congress leader P.A. Azeez.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said incidents in connection with the law and order situation of the State under the rule of the Left Democratic Front government have cast a veil of fear over the people.

“Within the short span of LDF rule, many incidents connected with the LDF that have put the State to shame had taken place.” Mr. Chandy said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a meeting here on Sunday evening to commemorate the 37th death anniversary of the Congress and INTUC leader P.A. Azeez.

Mr. Chandy alleged that the LDF government was at the same time not taking any of these shameful incidents seriously.

It was the apathetic approach of the government to such issues that was making people wary about the LDF government, he said.

On the other side of the fence, the prices of essential commodities continued to soar.

Price of rice

Though the price of rice had hit the skies, the government was extending a blind eye to the situation.

“After the LDF came to power, the politics of murder and the lottery mafia has became active again.” Mr. Chandy was also critical about the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

He said to cover up the miserable failure of the NDA government when it came to fulfilling the election promises made to the people, the BJP has started raking up the uniform civil code issue to keep the people of the country divided and make political capital out of it.

At the function, DCC president Kodikunnil Suresh distributed the P.A. Azeez Endowment to eligible students. Congress leaders K.C. Rajan, E. Marydasan, N. Azhakeshan, V. Satyaseelan and Sooraj Ravi among others spoke.