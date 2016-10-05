Seek, among others, legal action against fertilizer dealers who were allegedly charging exorbitant prices for chemical fertilizers in the district.

A group of farmers under the aegis of the Harita Sena, a farmer movement, took out a march and staged a fast in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday raising a slew of demands including taking legal action against the fertilizer dealers who were allegedly charging exorbitant prices for chemical fertilizers in the district.

Speaking after inaugurating the march, M. Surendran, president, Harita Sena said that the fertilizer dealers in the district were charging higher price for chemical fertilizers such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers than the maximum retail price (MRP))printed on the bags.

“While the MRP rate printed on a bag of urea (a bag 50 kg) is Rs.284, the fertilizer dealers charging Rs.325 for it . Though the MRP for Super phosphate and potash are Rs.384 and 550 a bag (50 kg a bag) respectively , the dealers were selling the products at Rs.425 and Rs.580 a bag,” Mr. Surendran said.

The dealers were charging the exorbitant price with the support of concerned officials, he alleged.

Though the issues were brought into the attention of the district administration as well as officials of Agriculture and Legal Metrology Departments, they were yet to take any action, he added.

The protesters also raised the demands such as declaring Wayanad as drought affected district, giving compensation for crop loss of farmers in rain-related calamities in the past three years, introduction of special budget for agriculture and stopping of revenue recovery measures on farmers’ loans.

P. N. Sudhakara Swamy, convenor of the organisation presided.

Leaders of various farmer organizations including Karshaka Congress, Karshaka Morcha and Swathanthra Karshaka Sanghom expressed solidarity with the agitation.