Farmers’ Relief Forum leader A.C. Varkey dead

Farmers' Relief Forum (FRF) leader A.C. Varkey, 62, died of prolonged illness at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Mr. Varkey had been active in public and political spheres in Wayanad district for more than three decades.

He had been former district president of the Karshaka Congress but he left the party and formed the Karshika Kadaswasa Samithi in 1987.

Spearheaded many farmers' stirs

Mr. Varkey was in the forefront of farmers' agitations against revenue recovery measures adopted by financial institutions, including national banks, during the agrarian crisis in the district a few years ago. He set up the FRF in 1991. He had led a legal battle for nearly 12 years for full rights of farmers to the coconut palm, including tapping neera. He was acting as chairman of the FRF.

The body will be kept at St. Thomas High School at Nadavayal for public viewing from 3.p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday before being taken for funeral at Holy Cross Ferona Church around evening.

He is survived by wife Gracy and three children.