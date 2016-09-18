National » Kerala

KALPETTA, September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 08:48 IST

Farmers’ Relief Forum leader A.C. Varkey dead

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Farmers' Relief Forum (FRF) leader A.C. Varkey, 62, died of prolonged illness at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Mr. Varkey had been active in public and political spheres in Wayanad district for more than three decades.

He had been former district president of the Karshaka Congress but he left the party and formed the Karshika Kadaswasa Samithi in 1987.

Spearheaded many farmers' stirs

Mr. Varkey was in the forefront of farmers' agitations against revenue recovery measures adopted by financial institutions, including national banks, during the agrarian crisis in the district a few years ago. He set up the FRF in 1991. He had led a legal battle for nearly 12 years for full rights of farmers to the coconut palm, including tapping neera. He was acting as chairman of the FRF.

The body will be kept at St. Thomas High School at Nadavayal for public viewing from 3.p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday before being taken for funeral at Holy Cross Ferona Church around evening.

He is survived by wife Gracy and three children.

More In: Kerala | National | Kozhikode
Please Wait while comments are loading...
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Peace meet to highlight social cost of political violence

Work on new temple mast begins

5 more dialysis machines for govt. hospital

Atonement rituals held at Sabarimala

NSS college to start functioning at Pattambi

Work to ready Aranmula Puncha soon

School science seminar contest

Kozhikode Engagements

Forest officials held hostage by tribespeople

BJYM worker comes under attack

Stray dogs cannot become a menace to society: Supreme Court

Kerala to have 19-member Cabinet

Karapuzha gets ready for tourists

Heartbreaking verdict: Soumya’s mother

Men held on charge of killing brother

At a glance: Soumya rape and murder case

Elappara turns dump for waste

A small step for women, a big crack in tradition

Youth’s body recovered

Bharathapuzha is dry much ahead of summer


Kochi

NGT ban on non-forest activities at Mangalavanam

Court accepts charge sheet against Amir Ul Islam

Water crisis in Thrikkakara set to worsen

High Court to get two new judges

Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation gets off the block for Smart City race

Devotees celebrate Poorna Kumbhamela at Santhigiri

James panel wields the stick

LDF has not discussed liquor policy, says CM

Soorya festival set to begin today

Kozhikode

Kozhikode turns a fortress

Residents’ associations to launch anti-drug squads

BJP leader accuses CPI(M) of human rights violations

Flash flood: one more body recovered


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

Youth’s body recovered

Three days after intense rescue operations to trace the youth who went missing while taking bath in the sea, his body was recovered at the s... »