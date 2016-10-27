District authorities have issued a directive cautioning poultry farmers on avian flu following reports of suspected cases from Aymanam and Aarpookkara grama panchayats.

Specific cases of duck deaths have been reported from the Maniaparambu area in the district. Samples have been collected from birds from these areas.

The authorities have opened a 24-hour control room (0481- 8564623) at the district veterinary centre. Farmers have been asked to inform the nearest veterinary hospital of any suspected case of bird flu and not to move birds in groups.

Avian flu has not been confirmed in the district, a press note on Wednesday said and added that the disease confirmed in Alappuzha district would not infect human beings.

Meanwhile, M.P. Sanjayan, Assistant Wildlife Warden, Bird Monitoring Centre, Thattekkad, said so far no incidence of avian flu had been reported from natural birds in the State.