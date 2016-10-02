The Kerala Jaiva Karshaka Samithi, in association with various environmental organisations, will hold a dharna in front of the Gandhi Square at Thodupuzha on Sunday in protest against the Union government’s decision to sanction genetically-modified (GM) mustard seeds in the country.

This is part of a State-wide fast and the move of the government will endanger human life and the country's ecology. Farmers should come against the decision, as it would affect not only them, but also all living forms, said a press release here.

