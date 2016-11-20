A 54-year-old farmer died after collapsing at his house at Seethamount in Wayanad district on Saturday after he returned home not being able to withdraw cash from a financial institution.

The Pulpally police identified the deceased as Joseph of Panayoli at Aiswaryakkavala near Seethamount.

Joseph had gone to a nationalised bank at Padichira in the morning to withdraw cash from his account to visit a doctor after he had a mild chest pain in the morning, his relatives said.

But the officials could not provide cash to him owing to currency crunch, even though he had Rs.6,500 in his account, the relatives added.

He had borrowed Rs.1 lakh from a nationalised bank at Sulthan Bathery a few years ago and the bank served a notice to pay Rs.2.75 lakh, including interest, they added.

Joseph is survived by wife Elikutty and two children.