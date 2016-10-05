The pond of family at Urpally Kallikkunnu village here will be turned into a swimming training centre, as the family has given permission for the use of the pond to coach children in swimming.

The pond known as ‘Madathil Kulam’ is located on a plot owned by P.K. Komalavally, a retired school teacher, who is the current heir to the ancestral property of the family of a loyalist of Pazhassi Raja.

She gave the permission to allow the pond to be used for training students in swimming at a pond renovation drive on Gandhi Jayanthi Day on October 2. District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali was the chief guest at the function.

When contacted M. Chandrashekharan, husband of Komalavalli, said that the pond is believed to be centuries old. The pond was cleaned by volunteers including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers from Vengad E.K. Nayanar Memorial Government Higher Secondary School. The cleaning drive was organised by the Information and Public Relations Department in association with the Vengad panchayat.