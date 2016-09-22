With increasing public uproar against the lack of infrastructure facilities at the tourism destination Illickal Kallu, the district administration has decided to take immediate steps for the same.

The authorities were caught on the backfoot following two accidental deaths in recent times on account of lack of infrastructure facilities.

District Collector C. A. Latha, who paid a visit to the spot on Tuesday, later said that the administration would take the lead in putting in place the necessary infrastructure facilities and a security system at the earliest.

Parking facilities for the vehicles, waste management system, public toilets, protective fencing, enclosures for the tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty would be put in place. The entry to the highest point will be regulated, in view of the increasing number of young and adventurous visitors, she said.

An information centre will be set up with the involvement of the Tourism Department, she said.

According to her, all concerned officials will be involved in the development works. Special security arrangements will be provided on days when a heavy rush.