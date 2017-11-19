Facelift for Kannur’s infrastructure facilities

more-in

KANNUR: Roads and other infrastructural facilities in Kannur Corporation will get a facelift as various projects for road development to ease traffic gridlocks and improve existing amenities are on the anvil.

Mayor E.P. Latha said at a press conference here on Saturday that a huge project estimated at ₹750 crore was prepared by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) for the renovation of roads in the corporation area. Stating that discussions on the KRFB’s project are under way, she added that the works were expected to begin soon. A flyover connecting Press Club Road and Sree Narayana Park had been proposed by the corporation in connection with the project, she said.

Work on developing the Thana Junction-Kakkad Road is under way by utilising the portion of Kerala Water Authority’s land handed over to the corporation for road widening. “Since the road has not been developed, traffic signals installed at the junction on the national highway could not be used as they cause traffic congestion,” she said. Administrative sanction has been secured for the project to develop a footpath and bicycle path here at an estimated cost of ₹7.41 crore. “A detailed project report for reviving the drains in the Corporation is being prepared,” the Mayor announced.

Ms. Latha said the corporation’s plan for constructing 107 public toilets in the corporation area had been submitted to the Suchitwa Mission for approval. Administrative sanction for work costing ₹11.5 crore to develop the Jawahar Stadium had already been given, she said adding that the construction of houses for homeless in the corporation under the Prime Minister’s Awaz Yojana (PMAY) was in progress.

A total of 764 beneficiaries had been selected in two phases, she said. Moreover, 428 beneficiaries under the PMAY’s credit-linked subsidy scheme have been identified.

New building

Another major project was the construction of the new corporation building for which the corporation council had approved a ₹56.89-crore detailed project report (DPR), the Mayor said, adding that the DPR had been submitted to the government to be included under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

A ₹3.4-crore plan for a modern gas-based crematorium at Payyambalam had been approved by the council, she said. Under the Amrut scheme, a ₹115.32-crore project for streamlining drinking water distribution in the corporation was in the final stage of tender procedure, the Mayor added. The other projects in the pipeline included sewerage treatment plant (₹28 crore), multi-level car parking (₹9.3 crore) and renovation of existing parking facilities in the corporation, she said.