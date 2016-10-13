The condition of a person, who suffered serious burns at an explosion, which happened at Siva Temple, Valappaya, continues to be critical.

Haridas,, who suffered 55 per cent burns has been undergoing treatment at the burns unit of the Thrissur Government Medical College.

According to a complaint lodged by P. Chinthamani, Haridas’s wife, her husband was Kazhakakkaran at the temple. On October 9, he was cleaning the storeroom of the temple. He was injured when a fire broke out as he lit fire to the garbage collected from the store room, which included gunpowder illegally stored on the temple premises.

Gun powder

He didn’t realise that black powder found in a bag at the store room was gun powder, she said in her complaint.