: Experts and officials put forward several suggestions for all-round development of Kasaragod district at a talk programme hosted jointly by the Press Club and the District Information Office here on Monday.

District panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer said lack of officials hailing from the district was a stumbling block to initiating development packages with zeal and in a time-bound manner. District Collector K. Jeevanbabu underscored the need to ensure peace and law-and-order besides priority to setting up of basic infrastructure for initiating sustainable growth.

The lack of adequate number of officials has hit time-bound execution of various developmental projects announced by the NABARD, special packages for endosulfan victims and those by the P. Prabhakaran Commission for all-round and sustainable development of the region, Mr. Basheer said in his inaugural address.

The District Collector asserted that comprehensive development of the district can be speeded up only if the region enjoyed lasting peace with the co-operation of various social and religious organisations.

Education initiatives

Lack of quality education in the few higher educational institutions in the district and inability to set up units with higher developmental potentials had stagnated the development of the district for decades, he said underscoring the need to tap the tourism potential of picturesque hill stations like Ranipuram, widely regarded as Ooty of Kerala, and developing a dedicated tourism circuit linking the coastal belt and places of historical and monumental importance.

Stating that the majority of those involved in criminal and anti-social activities were in the age group of 16-30, District Police Chief Thomson Jose called for imparting value-based education to bring them back to mainstream society.

He said it was high time that religious organisations took the initiative to set up a common platform to host regular cultural programmes to help people tread the right direction.