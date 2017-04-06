Expedite decision on KAT members: HC

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to take a decision expeditiously on a recommendation made by the selection committee to appoint former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar and former Additional Chief Secretary V. Somasundaran as members of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

In two weeks

The court also asked the State government to forward the recommendation to the Governor within two weeks.

It also ordered that after getting the nod of the Governor, it should be sent to the Centre as contemplated under Rule 5 (2) (3) read with Rule 8 of the tribunal Act.

Petition

The court passed the directive on a petition filed by one Satheesh seeking a directive to the State government to approve the names of the two. According to him, despite the recommendation made by the selection committee headed by the High Court Chief Justice, the government was yet to take any step on the recommendations.

Expressing the hope that the government would take a decision expeditiously, the court observed that the forum should be made available to the litigants at all time and delay in appointment would not be in the interest of justice.