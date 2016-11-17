Retired judge S. Siri Jagan on Wednesday expressed extreme concern over the deteriorating ethical standards of legal profession and urged all those who associated with it to contribute their best to make it more socially committed. He was launching the third batch of the LLB course at V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College at Elavanchery, near Nenmara here.

“It is indeed one of the most noble professions. Its social responsibility and ethical standards must be maintained at any cost,’’ he said.

“Those entering the field must remain true to the professional responsibility and strengthen their knowledge base, besides applying it within the framework of ethical values,’’ he said.

College trust secretary V.K. Lakshmanakumar presided. Lawyers P.R. Suresh and Baby Lukose, journalist Shaiju Vemballur and Veena Sajeev, professor, also spoke. Principal Radha G. Nair welcomed the gathering.