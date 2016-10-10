As part of digitalisation of the education sector, e-textbooks will be released this academic year itself, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

Addressing the Thanathu Mahotsavam for secondary and higher secondary students at CMS School here on Sunday, he said around 40,000 classes would be made high-tech in the next academic year.

“Science textbooks will be digitised in the first phase. The electronic textbooks will have three-dimension pictures. The State Institute of Education Technology will develop them.” The e-book reader will be supplied to schools to introduce the e-texts.

Along with digitalisation, traditional arts of the State would be given special stress in the education system.