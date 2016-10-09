The Kerala Congress (M) has said that the State government stance in its affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court, that 123 villages in the State came under the definition of Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA), will affect the very existence of the farming community in the Western Ghats.

In a statement here on Saturday, party chairman K. M. Mani said the party will have to take to the warpath if the authorities failed to move back from their current stance.

Pointing out that the new stand of the LDF government was contrary to that of the former UDF government which had accepted the Oommen V. Oommen Committee report which had exempted from ESA status these 123 villages, identified as ESA in the K. Kasturirangan Commission report.

“The State had submitted the Oommen V. Oommen committee report at the National Green Tribunal and also before the Supreme Court,” Mr. Mani said and added that by taking this new stance, the government had betrayed the farming community. This will have long-term repercussions to the agriculture sector in Kerala. The KC(M) leader wanted the government to withdraw the affidavit immediately. Mr. Mani said the UDF government had asked the authorities, through a resolution, to exempt plantations and residential areas from ESA. That government had also approached the Central government with the same demand. Following this, these 123 villages were exempted from the ESA status through an interim notification of March 10, 2014. The party will oppose any move to bring back farm lands into the ESA category, Mr. Mani said.