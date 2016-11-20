The ‘Safe Zone’ project launched by the Motor Vehicle Department and the Kerala Road Safety Authority on the main trunk roads leading to Sabarimala six years ago has started yielding better results.

P.D.Sunilbabu, Trafic Safety Expert and Nodal Officer of the project, said the road accident rate on the two main trunk routes leading to Sabarimala from Pathanamthitta and Erumely has been reduced by 50 per cent in the past six years.

Official figures show that the casualty rate and injury rate too have been reduced by almost 75 per cent and 55 per cent respectively.