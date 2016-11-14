Fifty teachers of lower primary schools in the government and aided sectors in the district will be given a 5-day training course in English proficiency under a project titled ‘Hello English’.

Inauguration

The programme, being organised by Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Directorate of Public Instruction, will be inaugurated by Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman at GUPS, Velliyakulam, in Cherthala, on Monday.

The programme aims at enabling the teachers to handle English language with improved proficiency. Ten resource persons have been selected to provide training to the teachers in the district.

The training programme will be extended to more teachers across the district, according to A. Siddique, District project officer, SSA.

The State-level project was inaugurated by Education Minister C.Ravindranath in the capital earlier.

About 200 resource persons have already been trained in the State to handle the project.

A module for undertaking the programme had been developed after conducting a study, said V.Asokan, Deputy Director of Education, Alappuzha. Customised learning practices will be followed. Skits, reading and writing sessions will be arranged in the classrooms.

Other books

The students will be encouraged to read books other than textbooks and to write in class newspapers in a bid to improve their proficiency in the language.

The project is to be extended to upper primary schools later.