Engineering student attempts suicide

A student of the Sri Vellappally Natesan College of Engineering, Kattachira, near Kayamkulam, was hospitalised on Sunday after he attempted to commit suicide at the college hostel. He resorted to the extreme step allegedly following harassment meted out by the college management.

The student allegedly resorted to the step in a vacant hostel room of the college in the early hours of Sunday. His hostel-mates who noticed that there was something amiss, reached the spot and took him to hospital. The student had not sustained serious injuries. The student had reportedly complained to the college authorities about the poor quality of food served at the college canteen, but the latter turned against him and informed the parents, according to the police. Cases have been registered against Principal H. Ganesan and college general secretary Subhash Vasu, a top police officer told The Hindu. A march taken out to the college by the DYFI and the SFI around noon turned violent. The window panes of the college were damaged in throwing of stones.

Action sought

Staff Reporter writes from Thiruvananthapuram: SFI State Secretariat has demanded stringent action against those responsible for the suicide attempt of the student. Arsh, a second-year Mechanical Engineering student of the college, had attempted suicide citing torture by management.

The SFI has been over the past few months been in the path of agitation at the college over several anti-student policies of the management. The agitation will be stepped up if the issues are not resolved, said the statement.