Institute for Climate Change Studies, Indian Meteorological Department and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority: Workshop on Climate variability in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate, Hotel Mascot, 9.15 a.m.

Kerala Police: Opening ceremony of 10th All India Police Shooting Sports Championship 2016, Shooting Range, Vattiyurkavu, 10 a.m.

Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd.: Handicrafts fair, Kanakakkunnu Palace, 10 a.m.

Gandhari Amman Kovil: Narayaneeya Hamsam, Temple premises, 3 p.m.

Nehru Centre: Discussion on ‘Jawaharlal Nehru and Common Civil Code’, Press Club, 4 p.m.

Vylppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Monthly programme, Multi-purpose cultural complex, 5 p.m.

Margi: Kathakali performance, Margi Natyagraham, Fort, 6 p.m.

All Kerala Brahmana Sabha: Mandalam 2016, TRA 95, Sreevaraham, 6.30 p.m.

Soorya Festival: Meet the Masters, a session of Adoor Gopalakrishnan films – Screening of Pinneyum , Lenin Balavadi, 6.45 p.m.